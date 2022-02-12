15 examples of different usage of ffmpeg
ffmpeg is an excellent tool. It's a complete video editor via the command line.
ffmpeg was created by Fabrice Bellard the same creator as QEMU and QuickJS, the engine behind JSLinux.
In addition to the conventional conversion commands that we use on a daily basis, let’s see 15 more utilities that can be good for you in many cases.
1. Finding out how many FPS your video has
2. Inserting ZOOM into your video
3. Optimizing your video
Decreasing the size without losing image quality:
4. Resizing video resolution
Leaving it in the resolution: 1280x720
5. Resizing the width and height will be proportional
Specified for width of 1280 .
6. Resizing the height and width will be proportional
Specified for height of 720
7. Removing audio from a video
8. Rotating a video
It looks like a cell phone screen, the width becomes the height and vice versa
9. Rotating 180°
If the video is “upside down” you will reverse it
10. Summarizing information output
When you run the command:
ffmpeg -i output.mp4 ffmpeg displays the video data, but the header makes it difficult to see this, to ignore that initial data, run:
11. Extracting frames from a video
There will be several images in the frames directory named filename00001.jpg up to the maximum number of images that the video has.
12. Extract frames from only the initial 10 seconds
13. Watching video
14. Listening to music
15. Adding subtitles to video
Example caption:
vim subtitle.srt
Command:
Comments