Draw math formulas in ASCII via command line

Diagon is an interactive interpreter. It transforms the expression of markdown style into an ascii art representation.

It was written in C++ and uses WebAssembly, HTML and CSS to make a Web application, in addition to being able to use it via the command line.

Installation

Use Git, CMake, GNU Make and of course GCC or clang to build:

git clone https://github.com/ArthurSonzogni/Diagon CD Diagon mkdir build && cd build cmake.. make

Test the binary before installing:

echo "1+1/2 + sum(i,0,10) = 112/2" | ./diagon-1.0.127 Math

Likely output:

10 ___ 1 ╲ 112 1 + ─ + ╱ i = ─── 2 ‾‾‾ 2 0

Finally, install:

sudo make install

It will be installed in the paths:

-- Install configuration: "Release" -- Installing: /usr/local/bin/diagon-1.0.127 -- Installing: /usr/local/bin/diagon

You can also install via: snap:

sudo snap install diagon

Use --help for more information and run the examples.

The web example will open at http:localhost:8888 . Taking as a reference if you are still inside build/ .

Will open in your default browser!

cd ../src ./run_diagon.sh

For more information visit the repository .

