Draw math formulas in ASCII via command line
Built with C++ and WebAssembly for the Web.
Diagon is an interactive interpreter. It transforms the expression of markdown style into an ascii art representation.
It was written in C++ and uses WebAssembly, HTML and CSS to make a Web application, in addition to being able to use it via the command line.
Installation
Use Git, CMake, GNU Make and of course GCC or clang to build:
Test the binary before installing:
Likely output:
Finally, install:
It will be installed in the paths:
You can also install via: snap:
Use
--help for more information and run the examples.
The web example will open at http:localhost:8888 . Taking as a reference if you are still inside
build/.
Will open in your default browser!
For more information visit the repository .
