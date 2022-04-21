Search


    Draw math formulas in ASCII via command line

    Built with C++ and WebAssembly for the Web.

    Draw math formulas in ASCII via command line

    Diagon is an interactive interpreter. It transforms the expression of markdown style into an ascii art representation.

    It was written in C++ and uses WebAssembly, HTML and CSS to make a Web application, in addition to being able to use it via the command line.

    Installation

    Use Git, CMake, GNU Make and of course GCC or clang to build:

    git clone https://github.com/ArthurSonzogni/Diagon
CD Diagon
mkdir build && cd build
cmake..
make

    Test the binary before installing:

    echo "1+1/2 + sum(i,0,10) = 112/2" | ./diagon-1.0.127 Math

    Likely output:

            10         
        ___        
    1   ╲       112
1 + ─ + ╱   i = ───
    2   ‾‾‾      2 
         0

    Finally, install:

    sudo make install

    It will be installed in the paths:

    -- Install configuration: "Release"
-- Installing: /usr/local/bin/diagon-1.0.127
-- Installing: /usr/local/bin/diagon

    You can also install via: snap:

    sudo snap install diagon

    Use --help for more information and run the examples.

    The web example will open at http:localhost:8888 . Taking as a reference if you are still inside build/.

    Will open in your default browser!

    cd ../src
./run_diagon.sh

    For more information visit the repository .

    cpp cppdaily terminal commands

    Share

    Comments