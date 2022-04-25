Search


    How to Install Unity Engine on Ubuntu 22.04 via AppImage

    Unity is a multiplatform game engine developed by Unity Technologies.

    The engine can be used to create three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) games, as well as interactive simulations and other experiences. It is commonly used for game development, but there is activity in other areas.

    In this article we will see how to install on Ubuntu 22.04, however, you can adapt the instructions for any other version or even another distribution.

    Installation

    First install FUSE:

    sudo apt install fuse libfuse2

    Configure for your user:

    sudo modprobe fuse
sudo groupadd fuse
sudo usermod -a -G fuse $USER

    Download the AppImage from Unity, give execute permission and then run with the commands below:

    wget https://public-cdn.cloud.unity3d.com/hub/prod/UnityHub.AppImage
chmod +x UnityHub.AppImage
./UnityHub.AppImage

    Or download via your browser nese link .

    It will ask you:

    • Accept Terms and Conditions
    • Accept cookies
    • Create a Unity account

    Now create your project in: ← Preferences, then in the left corner in Installs and then in the button in the upper right corner: ADD .

    After that choose the desired version and click on Next . Then check the option Linux Build Support(IL2CPP) and then click DONE .

    After that click on the gears icon in the upper right corner. Then License Management, then Unity Personal and also select I don’t… .

    After Unity appears, note that a blue progress bar will start on top of it, wait for download and install and after finished click Projects and then NEW, choose 3D and then CREATE create your game!

    It will ask if you want to enter Safe Mode click on the Ignore button!

    Add icon to Dash

    Create a directory in /opt

    sudo mkdir -p /opt/unity

    Move the ./UnityHub.AppImage by renaming there:

    sudo mv UnityHub.AppImage /opt/unity/unityhub

    Create a .desktop file in /usr/share/applications:

    sudo vim /usr/share/applications/unityhub.desktop

    And paste this content inside and save:

    [Desktop Entry]
Name=Unity 3D/2D Engine
GenericName=Game engine
Comment=Multi-platform 2D and 3D game engine with a feature-rich editor
Exec=unityhub
Icon=unityhub
terminal=false
PrefersNonDefaultGPU=true
Type=Application
MimeType=application/x-unity-project;
Categories=Development;IDE;

    Download the icon and save it as unityhub.png in /usr/share/pixmaps:

    sudo wget -q https://i.redd.it/tu3gt6ysfxq71.png -O /usr/share/pixmaps/unityhub.png

    Create a symbolic link to be a $PATH binary:

    sudo ln -s /opt/unity/unityhub /usr/local/bin/unityhub

    Now look in your Dash in Development

    In some cases you will need to reload the panel for the icon to appear: press Alt + F2 , type the letter r and press enter

    Have fun creating!

