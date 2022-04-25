How to Install Unity Engine on Ubuntu 22.04 via AppImage

Unity is a multiplatform game engine developed by Unity Technologies.

The engine can be used to create three-dimensional (3D) and two-dimensional (2D) games, as well as interactive simulations and other experiences. It is commonly used for game development, but there is activity in other areas.

In this article we will see how to install on Ubuntu 22.04, however, you can adapt the instructions for any other version or even another distribution.

Installation

First install FUSE:

sudo apt install fuse libfuse2

Configure for your user:

sudo modprobe fuse sudo groupadd fuse sudo usermod -a -G fuse $USER

Download the AppImage from Unity, give execute permission and then run with the commands below:

wget https://public-cdn.cloud.unity3d.com/hub/prod/UnityHub.AppImage chmod +x UnityHub.AppImage ./UnityHub.AppImage

Or download via your browser nese link .

It will ask you:

Accept Terms and Conditions

Accept cookies

Create a Unity account

Now create your project in: ← Preferences, then in the left corner in Installs and then in the button in the upper right corner: ADD .

After that choose the desired version and click on Next . Then check the option Linux Build Support(IL2CPP) and then click DONE .

After that click on the gears icon in the upper right corner. Then License Management, then Unity Personal and also select I don’t… .

After Unity appears, note that a blue progress bar will start on top of it, wait for download and install and after finished click Projects and then NEW, choose 3D and then CREATE create your game!

It will ask if you want to enter Safe Mode click on the Ignore button!

Add icon to Dash

Create a directory in /opt

sudo mkdir -p /opt/unity

Move the ./UnityHub.AppImage by renaming there:

sudo mv UnityHub.AppImage /opt/unity/unityhub

Create a .desktop file in /usr/share/applications :

sudo vim /usr/share/applications/unityhub.desktop

And paste this content inside and save:

[ Desktop Entry] Name = Unity 3D/2D Engine GenericName = Game engine Comment = Multi-platform 2D and 3D game engine with a feature-rich editor Exec = unityhub Icon = unityhub terminal = false PrefersNonDefaultGPU = true Type = Application MimeType = application/x-unity-project ; Categories = Development ; IDE ;

Download the icon and save it as unityhub.png in /usr/share/pixmaps :

sudo wget -q https://i.redd.it/tu3gt6ysfxq71.png -O /usr/share/pixmaps/unityhub.png

Create a symbolic link to be a $PATH binary:

sudo ln -s /opt/unity/unityhub /usr/local/bin/unityhub

Now look in your Dash in Development

In some cases you will need to reload the panel for the icon to appear: press Alt + F2 , type the letter r and press enter

Have fun creating!

gamedev csharp ubuntu