Search


    Manage and Run Your Tasks with Kabmat

    Graphical program that runs on the terminal (TUI) to manage kanban boards with Vim style key combinations.

    Manage and Run Your Tasks with Kabmat

    Kabmat is a command line software written in C++ that uses the ncurses that facilitates the management of Kanban boards.

    Kanban is a style of organizing and executing tasks in real time, that is, it avoids the famous: procrastination, in short it would be:

    Scheduled? Knife!

    It was developed by Toyota (a multinational automotive manufacturer of Japanese origin).

    Kabmat coupled with the terminal, which is easy to access, makes it even easier for you to schedule and run your tasks.

    Installation

    You will need the following dependencies: git, make and gcc/g++.

    After having all the dependencies, clone the repository, compile and install with the commands:

    git clone https://github.com/PlankCipher/kabmat
cd kabmat
sed -i 's/-lncurses/-lncurses -ltinfo/g' Makefile
make up
sudo make install
cd ..
rm -rf kabmat

    To check if everything is ok, check the version with the command:

    kabmat --version

    Usage

    To open Kabmat, just run the command:

    kabmat

    Press keys on your keyboard to:

    • c → Create a new frame,
    • i → To enter the insert mode(INSERT, style Vim and write the name of your quadroi and save with [ENTER].
    • d → And then to
    • Use the j, k, l and h keys to move one frame.
    • d → to delete
    • q → twice to exit Kabmat

    For more information use help:

    kabmat --help

    And check the Kabmat GitHub repository.

    Kabmat running

    Useful links

    tui cpp ncurses

    Share

    Comments