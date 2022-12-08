Manage and Run Your Tasks with Kabmat

Kabmat is a command line software written in C++ that uses the ncurses that facilitates the management of Kanban boards.

Kanban is a style of organizing and executing tasks in real time, that is, it avoids the famous: procrastination, in short it would be:

Scheduled? Knife!

It was developed by Toyota (a multinational automotive manufacturer of Japanese origin).

Kabmat coupled with the terminal, which is easy to access, makes it even easier for you to schedule and run your tasks.

Installation

You will need the following dependencies: git, make and gcc/g++.

After having all the dependencies, clone the repository, compile and install with the commands:

git clone https://github.com/PlankCipher/kabmat cd kabmat sed -i 's/-lncurses/-lncurses -ltinfo/g' Makefile make up sudo make install cd .. rm -rf kabmat

To check if everything is ok, check the version with the command:

kabmat --version

Usage

To open Kabmat, just run the command:

kabmat

Press keys on your keyboard to:

c → Create a new frame,

→ Create a new frame, i → To enter the insert mode( INSERT , style Vim and write the name of your quadroi and save with [ENTER].

→ To enter the insert mode( , style Vim and write the name of your quadroi and save with [ENTER]. d → And then to

→ And then to Use the j , k , l and h keys to move one frame.

, , and keys to move one frame. d → to delete

→ to delete q → twice to exit Kabmat

For more information use help :

kabmat --help

And check the Kabmat GitHub repository.

tui cpp ncurses