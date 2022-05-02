Search


    Install this Window Manager written in C++

    With settings similar to i3wm and gaps like bspwm.

    Install this Window Manager written in C++

    WMDerland is a Tiling Window Manager for the X11 server and uses space partitioning trees.

    It was written in C++, has gaps(spaces) between windows and can be easily configured by a file with INI syntax.

    Installation

    Before installing you from the following dependencies:

    Example of installing dependencies on systems using the APT package manager:

    sudo apt install git libx11-dev g++ gcc make cmake

    Now just clone, enter the directory and build with the following commands:

    git clone https://github.com/aesophor/wmderland
wmderland cd
./build --install

    After the build is finished it will ask for your sudo/doas/su password to copy the files to the system directories.

    You can also install via AUR or Overlay on Arch or Gentoo, respectively:

    yay -S wmderland-git
emerge -av x11-wm/wmderland

    Settings

    After creating a directory named wmderland in ~/config and copying the installed default configuration file:

    mkdir -p ~/.config/wmderland
cp /etc/xdg/wmderland/config ~/.config/wmderland/.

    Not configuration file or terminal emulator default is rxvt-unicode, if you didn’t have it installed change the line 178 of the configuration file and substitute urxvt for your terminal, for example if you use gnome-terminal:

    sed -i 's/exec urxvt/exec gnome-terminal/g' ~/.config/wmderland/config

    Now just log out, choose wmderland, which is already available, in your Display Manager and log in. If you log in with ~/.xinitrc put this line at the same:

    exec wmderland

    #use WMDerland uses the Super key as mod, so the most common keyboard shortcuts are:

    • Super + Enter - Opens the defined default terminal;
    • Super + Shift + q - Closes a window;
    • Super + Shift + Esc - Logs out of WMDerland;

    And among others that you can also modify in configuration file .

    Some settings should already pre-define system not config the software installed on your system.

    For more information visit the official repository .

    wm unixporn cpp cppdaily

    Share

    Comments