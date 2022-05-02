Install this Window Manager written in C++
With settings similar to i3wm and gaps like bspwm.
WMDerland is a Tiling Window Manager for the X11 server and uses space partitioning trees.
It was written in C++, has gaps(spaces) between windows and can be easily configured by a file with
INI syntax.
Installation
Before installing you from the following dependencies:
Example of installing dependencies on systems using the APT package manager:
Now just clone, enter the directory and build with the following commands:
After the build is finished it will ask for your
sudo/doas/supassword to copy the files to the system directories.
You can also install via AUR or Overlay on Arch or Gentoo, respectively:
Settings
After creating a directory named
wmderland in
~/config and copying the installed default configuration file:
Not configuration file or terminal emulator default is rxvt-unicode, if you didn’t have it installed change the line 178 of the configuration file and substitute
urxvt for your terminal, for example if you use
gnome-terminal:
Now just log out, choose
wmderland, which is already available, in your Display Manager and log in. If you log in with
~/.xinitrc put this line at the same:
#use
WMDerland uses the
Super key as
mod, so the most common keyboard shortcuts are:
- Super + Enter - Opens the defined default terminal;
- Super + Shift + q - Closes a window;
- Super + Shift + Esc - Logs out of WMDerland;
And among others that you can also modify in configuration file .
Some settings should already pre-define system not
config the software installed on your system.
For more information visit the official repository .
