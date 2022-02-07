Nyxt, an Emacs-style browser made with Common Lisp
Is a fully hackable web browser - all its source code can be introspected, modified and tweaked to your exact specification.
Nyxt Browser is a fully hackable web browser - all its source code can be introspected, modified and tweaked to your exact specification.
It was written in Lisp and based on Emacs style commands .
Installation
There are several ways to install Nyxt on your system. Despite being officially available for Linux, it can also be installed on macOS and FreeBSD .
For Linux, the way of installation may depend on your distribution, however, regardless of your distribution there is a way that fits all and does not need any dependency and is the way I recommend, but at the end of this article there are links that you can see how to install in another way.
- First create a local directory named
nyxtand enter it:
- Download the compressed file:
This is the latest version according to this article.
- Unzip the file:
From now on you can test Nyxt by running the command:
./usr/local/bin/nyxt
- After unzipping, remove the
tar.xzfile:
- Exit directory and move
nyxtdirectory to
/opt
- Now create a symbolic link to
/usr/local/bin:
From that moment on, you can test Nyxt just by running the command:
nyxt
- Make it possible to access it via Launcher or your system’s Dashboard and copy the
.desktopfor Launcher:
- Change the executable path of the
nyxt.desktopfile:
- Set the default path for the Nyxt icon to be displayed correctly:
Now test by trying to find it and opening it from your Launcher/Dashboard.
In my case I use Rofi: Click on the image to open in a new tab for a larger view.
Usage
As soon as you open Nyxt for the first time, the home page already offers you links to: Keyboard shortcuts, Tutorials and others, but the basic procedures for navigating are:
Remember that in Emacs almost everything is combinations with the keys Ctrl and Alt, where C is Ctrl and M is Alt .
C-l(Ctrl + L): Open a URL , if you do not enter the protocol, eg
https://terminalroot.com/it will search by default in DuckDuckGo the name/URL entered.
C-r: Refresh the page (Reload the buffer)
M-l(Alt + L): Open the URL in a new buffer
C-[, C-]: Toggle buffer
M-[: Returns to the previous page while browsing
M-]: Goes to the page accessed while browsing
C-j: Displays all clickable links on the page - Then type the two letters that appear from the link and press ENTER
C-q: Quit Nyxt Browser
C-space: To run a command
F1 b: Display all hotkeys
Esc: Closes the lower menu when it is open.
In the lower bar of the browser, there is the possibility to change tabs, open menu, reload the page and among others using only the mouse click:
Click on the image to open in a new tab for a larger view.
For other forms of installation and complete documentation, access the links below:
- https://github.com/atlas-engineer/nyxt
- https://nyxt.atlas.engineer/documentation
- https://nyxt.atlas.engineer/download
- https://github.com/atlas-engineer/nyxt/blob/master/documents/README.org
Comments